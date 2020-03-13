The Effingham Police Department reported that Nicola J. Fuesting, 48, of Effingham was cited March 13 for no valid driver’s license.
03-13-20 Effingham Police report
Recommended for you
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
On March 10, 2020 George Allen Mahon 44, passed away at his home in Hondo Texas. George was born March 15th 1975 in Effingham Illinois to Ray and Darla Gates Mahon. He was survived by his parents, son Travis and wife Sandra, 3 grandchildren, sister Virginia and husband Chris, brother Michael…
Most Popular
Articles
- Governor declares state of emergency on coronavirus
- Residential zoning recommended near future Meijer site
- Pleasures and perils of early Effingham County hunting
- Mardi Gras Gala to support Humane Society draws crowd
- 03-09-2020 Jail Bookings
- 03-06-2020 Effingham Police reports
- Residents tired of time change
- California man injured in single-vehicle crash
- Nursing homes, assisted living centers take precautions
- More discussion of short-term rentals at Lake Sara
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.