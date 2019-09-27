The Effingham Police Department reported the following incidents.
At 2:58 p.m. Sept. 25 at the intersection of W. Clark and S. Banker, a vehicle driven by Kiara L. Hemrich, 16, Effingham, struck a vehicle driven by Gary Z. Roberts, 74, Flora. Hemrich sustained injury and was transported by ambulance to HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital.
At 7:20 a.m. Sept. 26 east of 1303 W. Evergreen, a motorcycle driven by Jason R. Burns, 18, Altamont, struck the curb and laid the motorcycle down in the grass.
A 12-year-old juvenile was cited Sept. 25 for domestic battery.
