The Effingham Police Department reported that at 12:35 p.m. June 10 south of the intersection of Keller and Damron, a vehicle driven by Matthew T. Hecht, 28, of Effingham, collided with a vehicle driven by Diana L. Watson-Himes, 65, of Beecher City.
Effingham police report accident
