Effingham police have proposed a policy expanding liability protections for officers when operating outside of their jurisdiction.
The policy is a “mutual aid agreement,” similar to agreements between fire departments that allow firefighters to respond to calls outside of their jurisdiction.
The agreement between Effingham, Altamont, Teutopolis, and the Sheriff’s office allows officers from each of those departments to respond to any “emergency situation” that arises in the territory of each of the other departments.
Effingham City Council will be considering whether to adopt the agreement at its next meeting on Tuesday, May 4.
The agreement defines “emergency situation” in a variety of ways which includes any situation that causes or threatens to cause serious bodily harm, loss of life, and loss of property. The definition also includes any “forcible felony,” which is a legal term to describe any felony involving force, like robbery, burglary, treason, sexual assault, and others.
Departments can already respond to these kinds of situations when there is a request for mutual aid from another department, but this agreement allows police to respond to them automatically.
Effingham Police Chief Jason McFarland, the force behind this policy, said it has been something on his mind for years and was particularly inspired by a 2017 shooting at a Mattoon school.
Police officers sometimes respond to a call, like the Mattoon school shooting, without being asked, according to McFarland. When an officer leaves their jurisdiction without a request for mutual aid, they are no longer authorized to enforce the law, instead being just an armed citizen.
“Citizens with guns can’t use the same force as an officer,” McFarland said.
This leaves the individual who leaves their jurisdiction without any of the legal protections afforded to police officers, like arrest power, departmental liability insurance, or any special immunities the officer may have.
“It’s my responsibility as chief of police to make sure my officers are covered for liability,” said McFarland.
One of the ways agencies have worked together in the past is when the Effingham County Sheriff deputized all local law enforcement officers. This acted as a kind of workaround to address the same issue, allowing officers to respond to calls on behalf of the sheriff’s department.
“I think it’s a good idea,” said Effingham County Sheriff David Mahon. “We’ve talked about doing this for a while.”
Mahon was involved in putting together the policy, along with police chiefs in Altamont and Teutopolis. Effingham’s city attorney Tracy Willenborg and Effingham State’s Attorney Bryan Kibler were also involved in the process.
Beyond the people involved in its authorship, members of the Effingham City Council have expressed appreciation for the policy as well.
“It’s a very proactive move on Chief McFarland’s part,” said City Commissioner Larry Micenheimer. “It’s really good. In this day and age, it’s important to have your ducks in a row.”
Effingham Mayor Mike Schutzbach, who was McFarland’s predecessor as Effingham’s police chief, thinks the policy is good for the city.
“I think it’s a great idea,” Schutzbach said. “This is unique and its kind of treading waters of areas that haven’t necessarily been tread before.”
When asked if he was concerned if this would lead to city spending on things outside of Effingham, the mayor was not concerned.
“They [Effingham Police] are going to be going at a moment’s notice, anyway,” Schutzbach said.
The policy may be the first of its kind because it allows for automatic responses. McFarland reported that after consulting with several professional groups of law enforcement executives, he couldn’t find any policy in Illinois that allowed for automatic response, though there are policies that allow for broad mutual aid agreements and other cooperation between law enforcement agencies.
“What you’re looking at is very similar to the agreement with ILEAS,” said McFarland, referring to the Effingham policy. ILEAS, short for Illinois Law Enforcement Alarm System, is an intergovernmental agency with specialized teams made up of law enforcement officers from around the state.
When ILEAS responds to a situation, officers with specialized training and equipment from around the region or state will be involved, with departments essentially volunteering their officers for large-scale responses.
McFarland sits on the governing board for ILEAS.
ILEAS has been active in Effingham before, such as at a large 2016 Luke Bryan concert, when local law enforcement used ILEAS equipment and cameras. Members of specialized ILEAS teams were on call in case of emergency.
“The troops were put on standby,” said Schutzbach, who was the Effingham police chief at the time.
Shutzbach added the ILEAS SWAT Team has also been activated in Effingham and that teams have been activated for events like train wrecks.
This summer, every ILEAS team was active in some form or another in response to protests against police, according to ILEAS documents.
Mutual aid networks in other parts of the state have been implicated in controversial policing practices, such as an ongoing controversy in Evanston where the Northern Illinois Police Alarm System refused to disclose which officers were present at an October protest, where they had badge numbers and other identifying information covered.
