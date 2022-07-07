EFFINGHAM — The Effingham Police Department is starting a “Safe Passage” program that would help officers find beds in rehab for drug users, Police Chief Jason McFarland told Effingham City Council this week.
“You can’t arrest your way out of a drug problem,” McFarland said.
McFarland credited Effingham Commissioner Libby Moeller for urging him to look into the program.
“Since I became chief, one thing I wanted to address was how we approach drug addiction,” McFarland said. “Commissioner Moeller has opened my eyes up to a lot of this.”
He said Safe Passage started a few years ago in Taylorville.
“A judge started it and it puts the police department in relationships with rehab facilities,” the chief explained.
McFarland said his department would be able to secure beds for persons seeking rehab. He said the Taylorville Police Department has put several people through the program since it started there.
“Last year we saw eight overdose deaths in Effingham County. Six of those were from Fentanyl,” said McFarland.
He said overdose deaths would have been higher if it hadn’t been for his officers dispensing NARCAN on 17 occasions to save lives. NARCAN is a medication designed to help reverse the effects of an opioid overdose in minutes.
“Unfortunately, there are not too many options for those who are addicted,” McFarland said. “It’s going to be recovery, death or jail. And jail is not going to put them where we need them to get them in recovery.”
He said the new program would allow someone addicted, who had not committed a crime, to come to the police department for help. He said the regional program partners Effingham police with Hour House of Mattoon.
Anyone coming to the department would have to talk to someone from Hour House for an intake assessment. The department could then find a rehab bed for the addict within the region, according to McFarland.
McFarland said the Safe Passage program depends on volunteers who would be responsible for driving the person to an available facility for help.
