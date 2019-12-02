The Effingham Police Department is investigating a rash of vehicle burglaries that occurred Saturday during the championship game of the St. Anthony High School Thanksgiving tournament.
Authorities said they received reports of nine vehicles being damaged or burgled at the school at 304 E. Roadway Ave. between 6 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. Saturday.
Various items were stolen, including purses, cell phones and cash. Authorities said detectives are continuing the investigation, and a person of interest has been identified.
Anyone with additional information is encouraged to call Effingham Police Department on the non-emergency line at 217-347-0774.
