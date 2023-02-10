Effingham Police Chief Jason McFarland requested some virtual training equipment for his department with some of the latest technology that can be used in their own training center in Effingham.
The police department is required to have an additional 30 hours training every three years, including de-escalation and also the use of role players. However, bringing people in to act is very expensive, McFarland said.
With this system proposed from VirTra in Chandler, Arizona, the training incorporates traditional classroom training methods and then places the officer in interactive scenarios.
The city council could finalize the purchase at its next meeting for the equipment called the Virtual Interactive Coursework and Training Academy Certified Simulator Training Curriculum, at the cost of $57,608. It will be paid for from the Drug Forfeiture Fund.
Mayor Mike Schutzbach and Commissioner Hank Stephens were absent from Tuesday’s meeting. Commissioner Merv Gillenwater served as mayor pro-tem.
McFarland told the council that the latest technology would be set up with a projection and a screen and the officers will use actual weapons, actual pepper spray and tasers. It is designed so that the weapons will function automatically and the computer technology is so advanced that one can change the uniforms and backgrounds that fits the Effingham community situations, making it even more realistic.
The company provides 500 different scenarios. Scenarios will also include training in mental health issues, drug addiction and many other issues that officers face each day. Officers won’t be sent out for training, instead they will be given training in Effingham, while on duty, based on a schedule set by the chief.
“I’m excited because I think we will have some of the best trained officers in this region,” said McFarland. “And the cost will not be coming from taxpayers, it will be paid out of the drug asset forfeiture funds. Drug dealers will be paying for this technology.”
City Administrator Steve Miller said he viewed the demonstration of the equipment for about 30 minutes and was quite impressed.
“I learned a lot in just 30 minutes I was there,” said Miller. “It was very impressive. It was very realistic training.”
Gillenwater, who is a retired Illinois State Police officer, said he liked the idea of using actual weapons in this training and agreed the training involving individuals in a mental health crisis would be helpful.
Following the meeting, McFarland said the system will be permanently mounted in the police department training room and will be available for use 24/7. A training schedule will be developed on an eight-week cycle. Officers will complete their training during normally scheduled work hours.
“Although this type of a system has been around for decades, the recent gains in technology have brought this system to the forefront,” said McFarland. “It allows the officer to utilize a range of responses from verbal compliance, de-escalation, pepper spray, taser, and deadly force.”
After completing a scenario, the officer is debriefed and all applicable policies and procedures are reviewed. Additional scenarios may be used to re-enforce the training points. The training will be submitted to the Illinois Law Enforcement Training and Standards Board in order to meet state-mandated training requirements.
The system also comes with a one-year warranty on all parts. After five years, the life of the projector and computer may need to be replaced.
