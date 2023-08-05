On Friday, Aug. 4, 2023 at approximately 11:51 a.m., Effingham City Police responded to a 911 call from an employee reporting a robbery in progress at Fifth Third Bank, 200 E. Jefferson Ave. Upon arrival moments later, officers were able to take the suspect into custody without incident. The suspect has been identified as Bradley R. Bennett, 45, Effingham.
After an initial investigation into the incident, officers determined that Bennett allegedly entered the bank and approached a teller with a note demanding money and stating he was armed.
After Bennett was taken into custody, he was booked into Effingham County Jail on a single charge of Aggravated Robbery, a class 2 Felony, that carries a sentence of 3-7 years’ incarceration. The investigation is ongoing.
The bank was open for business at the time, but no injuries were reported by employees, customers, or law enforcement personnel. Officers did locate a weapon after searching the suspect.
Lieutenant Detective Tom Webb praised everyone involved in this incident, stating “I am very proud of our officers and their outstanding work in resolving the attempted armed robbery incident swiftly and safely. Thanks to their unwavering dedication and professionalism, we achieved a successful outcome that prioritized the safety of both the public and our officers. This success serves as a testament to the collaboration with our department and the financial institutions in our community to coordinate an immediate and pre-planned response. I thank everyone involved in this operation, including the bank employees who were trained and followed protocol to ensure swift police response. Our Department remains steadfast in our mission to uphold the peace and security of our city."
If you see it, say it! The Effingham Police Department encourages you to call the Police Department immediately at 217-347-0774 to report suspicious activity in your neighborhood or business district. Information can be given anonymously by calling the CRIME STOPPERS Tip Line at 217-347-6583. Anonymous callers can receive up to $1,000 cash rewards.
