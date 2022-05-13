Members of the Effingham Plan Commission have unanimously granted a site plan approval for new restaurant.
The proposed Don Sol restaurant would be located at 1303 Avenue of Mid-America, between the Thelma Keller Convention Center/Holiday Inn of Effingham and TGIF Fridays.
“This will be located in the old K-Bowl area,” City Engineer Luke Thoele said. “Don Sol is proposing a 6,835 square foot restaurant with a 311 square foot patio.”
Thoele said the required parking for a business of that size is 67 spaces and the site plan shows 82 parking spaces.
“They are providing the extra spaces to compensate for deficient parking by other nearby properties on their own,” said Thoele. “The extra parking is coming at the cost of green space. They are proposing 5% of the area to have green space. Ten percent is required.”
He said the owner would have to make a petition to the Zoning Board of Appeals for a variance to have the 10% green space requirement amended to 5%. Thoele said a pickup window would be located on the west side of the building.
Thoele suggested to the commission the site plan should be approved subject to five conditions, including the green space requirement by the Zoning Board of Appeals. The site proposal now goes to the Effingham City Council for final approval.
Earlier in the evening, the commission approved a preliminary and final plat for the property that includes the proposed Don Sol restaurant.
Meanwhile, the commission appointed Brian Hayes as chairman of the commission and David Storm as vice chairman for a term of May 1 through May 1 of 2023. The commission welcomed Ken Wohltman as member of the commission.
Effingham City Planner Greg Koester announced the withdraw of a plat approval for a proposed Conant Subdivision to be located outside of the city limits on the East side of Country Club Road and North of US. Route 40.
The commission approved the withdraw of the Conant Subdivision plat for consideration and later in the meeting during a public hearing the commission granted a continuance to be held at an undetermined date with cost of republication of the future hearing to be paid by the petitioner Scott Conant.
Commission members approved a plat for the Oak Pointe Subdivision proposed by developer Kabbes Development on land in the city limits directly behind and north of Kohl’s Department Store and boarders Lake Pauline to the north and Lake Pointe Apartments to the west.
City Planner Greg Koester said a portion of the property is currently zoned R-3D and the remainder is zoned B-5.
After a public hearing later in the meeting, the commission will recommend to the council to the rezone of the property from R-3D and B-5 to R-2 single family residential. The rezoning recommendation will now move to the city council for final approval.
Todd Kabbes testified in support of the petition.
“This land is located and is somewhat isolated behind Kohl’s. It is an odd shaped piece of property,” Kabbes testified. “Over the years I’ve attempted to try to attract some businesses back there because it is somewhat isolated. I talked to several builders and realtors and the consensuses has always seem to come to back that the best use of the property would be a high density residential development.”
No one testified in opposition of the zoning change.
