EFFINGHAM — The Effingham Plan Commission on Tuesday heard from about a dozen people — supporters and some with concerns — regarding the proposed plan to open a maternity home for girls and women.
The public hearing drew about 25 people to City Hall. The commission approved a special-use permit for El Shaddai Homes, with some conditions. If approved by the City Council, the site will be at 505 West Temple, in the former Brookstone Suites facility.
Eight people addressed the commission in support of the facility. Three others expressed concerns, primarily concerning potential parking issues, semitrucks with deliveries blocking private drives and garbage trucks coming at late hours.
Plan Commission members felt all of these concerns were addressed sufficiently during the public hearing and members praised the community for working together to address concerns. Chairman Brian Hayes and Commissioner Ken Wohltman were absent. The matter could go before the City Council for review this month.
Lisa Krampe, founder of El Shaddai Homes, wants to set up the residential facility that will house six expectant mothers. Eventually, they hope to expand the services to 10 or 12 women. Krampe said she has visited and is in contact with a similar site in Mt. Vernon, which has been in operation for 20 years.
The facility would be a pregnancy support and resource facility for expectant mothers. Part of the goal is to teach and guide, including ways to join the workforce, get a high school diploma or GED, or attend college. It will provide mandatory parenting classes, money management classes, church services and education related to meal preparations.
Statistics show that the majority of the women who usually need this type of care are between the ages of 17 and 22. However, Krampe said people outside that range might also be served.
When asked about the circumstances the women would be coming from, Krampe said it is for pregnant girls and women who have no other resources. The organization will be very structured to help the young moms help their babies.
“The women are those who are in need of help to keep their baby they are pregnant with, but if they have a substance abuse problem, they would be required to go to a rehab facility before we could take them,” said Krampe. “But other than that, it will be for women and girls who are pregnant and have no other resources. We would help them get up on their feet.”
Krampe told the commissioners that the facility will be for residential maternity care for women and their children. Applicants who are accepted will stay the entire time they are pregnant and about three months after giving birth. An extension can be requested.
Expulsions can also be given if the expectant mother doesn’t adhere to a contract that spells out conditions and rules at El Shaddai. The organization will have a board of directors and seeking nonprofit status.
“We will be introducing them to Jesus Christ,” said Krampe. “We will have a mandatory church service inside the home, but it won’t be directed to any denomination. Plans include to offer counseling on site. House parents will be there 24/7. The women will be supervised at all times.”
The only improvements to the facility will include some flooring, painting and security additions. The 19-bedroom home will use some of the space for a large pantry, a therapy room, and a play room. It also has a large living room, dining room, kitchen, office and laundry room.
The women in the program will take turns cooking and cleaning the house. A preliminary design of the parking lot will allow for more parking, if needed.
“This will be a good asset to the community,” said Krampe. “It will help women to get into the working community, and help them get an education, for their babies.”
Support
Bryan Newswander, lead pastor at Crossroots Church, said he is concerned about the needs of people in the community and supports El Shaddai, a Hebrew phrase that means “God Almighty.” While Effingham offers help in many different ways, he said this maternity home will fill a void.
El Shaddai “will empower pregnant women dealing with situations and who are in need of a home for their unborn children,” said Newswander. “They will provide a safe home for them to stay, supportive family environment, compassionate care for the women and their unborn child, prenatal support, parenting classes and life skills development such as money management classes and educational opportunities.”
The pastor called the idea of a maternity home a “beacon of hope and love for our community.”
“It’s an incredibly positive, holistic model for pregnant women and their unborn children that not only impacts them, but our community as they become productive citizens,” said Newswander. “It’s an opportunity to not only change the life of the mothers, but also that of their unborn child. I believe tonight, your approval will be the start of generational impact of lives that otherwise wouldn’t be impacted.”
Steven Gray, owner of Lakeside EMS, said often he and his team respond to calls on people’s worst days.
“With calls involving pregnant females, we see the battered, abuse and things of that nature,” said Gray. “In general, there’s not a lot of opportunity for people to get help. When we are being offered this to our community, we need to take that up. If we can be proactive, I think that’s something we should do.”
Richard Siemer voiced support for the maternity home and the special-use permit. He said it would address a critical need of pregnant women without resources. He added that he’s done business with Francis “Fritz” and Lisa Krampe in their trucking firm and they are “people of excellent character and good attitude.”
“I have a lot of confidence that Lisa (Krampe) and her associates will be able to run a good business, based on my past experience,” said Siemer.
Parking
Jim Brian, who lives to the south of the facility, expressed concerns about parking. He said parking is limited and he’s concerned about truck traffic blocking his driveway, as had happened in the past when it was a Brookstone facility.
“We’ve experienced a lot of difficulties, and I’m not saying these people will do this, but it’s a concern,” said Brian. “Parking on the street is not going to work. We are squeezed for a place to park.”
While not concerned about parking if only six patrons live at the facility, Brian questioned what happens if the number goes beyond that. He also asked if El Shaddai does not succeed the special-use permit be limited to only allow similar facilities in the future.
Lisa Krampe responded that an engineer’s design of the parking would allow for more angled parking to the front of the building and it would square off the now circle drive. That would create 15 spots and backing onto Temple Avenue wouldn’t be necessary. She doesn’t expect most of the patrons to have a vehicle and believes current parking is sufficient for now.
City Planner Greg Koester said if the population of the maternity home is less than 10, no more parking spaces will be required. However, if the number grows to 12, the parking plan would need to be expanded. It was also noted if this venture doesn’t succeed, the special-use permit could not be transferred without a presentation to the Plan Commission.
Community response
Koester also read a few more letters from community members concerning the permit.
Tanner Thoele, another neighbor, said parking and delivery while it was Brookstone were an issue.
“What is the optimum number of cars that will be there at any given time? Who’s going to be coming and going? Is there going to be 30 cars there on the weekends?”
Thoele suggested different scenarios with the female patrons and parents or baby’s fathers that could arise. What’s the security going to be like? Will there be heated fathers showing up? What are we going to see? He asked.
“When a woman gets displaced for any reason, there’s always going to be some kind of an argument going on,” said Thoele. “Do I need to provide extra security for myself? We need to look at all of these situations and see what is the best solution.”
While there will be some visits, Krampe said they will be strictly structured and scheduled.
“There will be security cameras and buzzers on each exit. We will know who is in the building at all times. We will be able to see who is outside with our security cameras. The building will go on lockdown at 10 p.m. each night. Everyone should be in bed by 10 p.m. This is to be a very structured facility for these girls raising their babies.”
She also noted semitruck-type deliveries should be limited and programs are available in which the organization will pick up food and bring it to the home. Also, part of the program is to take the mothers to buy some groceries, to teach them along the way.
Crossroots Church Family Life Pastor Patti Chapman, who was asked to serve on the board at El Shaddai, is excited about the project and explained why it’s important to her.
“I am adopted,” said Chapman. “So, I was a part of a broken home where my mother didn’t have the resources, so I was given up at birth. I have served as a foster parent and I have two adopted children of my own.”
She said El Shaddai gives her hope. She expects the bonds they build at the maternity home will be long-lasting and offer skills some parents need to succeed.
“These are needs we will be filling by having this maternity home in the community,” said Chapman. “We hope to create that bond of community at El Shaddai Homes so they have a place to fall back on — and create lasting relationships to lean on in later years.”
Francis “Fritz” Krampe believes there’s a need and since his wife, Lisa, started talking to the public about the maternity home proposal, they have found others had similar sentiments and believe this location is right for El Shaddai Homes.
“Sounds to me that there’s a need that’s not always seen,” said Fritz Krampe. “Just because you don’t see it, doesn’t mean it’s not here.”
