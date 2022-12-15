EFFINGHAM — The Effingham Plan Commission on Tuesday approved the site plan for two businesses proposed at Illinois 32-33 and Nazarene Road.
Proposed is an automotive sales business and mini-storage by Sperry Sales LLC. The mini-storage was granted a special use permit by the Effingham City Council following a public hearing. It is zoned commercial, fitting for the automotive sales business, but it needed special use to allow for the warehouses.
Effingham City Planner Greg Koester told the commissioners that Sperry Auto Sales is planned at 11115 East State Highway 33. There is 1.6 acres of land where two businesses will be built, on Route 33 at the Nazarene Church Road.
“There is some unimproved land between the proposed development and the church,” said Koester. “Proposed is a 6,000-square-foot building for the auto sales office, storage area and a light maintenance service bay.”
Also, two more buildings will be constructed to the south — each 5,600 square feet — to be used for future storage units.
Parking area will include seven spaces for the storage units and office. Another 29 spaces will be planned for vehicles for sale at the business. A septic system will be used with its construction approval by the Effingham County Health Department. There will be a shared entrance between the two lots.
The Plan Commission approved the site plan, with members Mark Thies, Alan Harris and Dave Storm absent.
In another matter, it was proposed to move the Plan Commission meeting time to 5 p.m., or possibly 5:30 p.m., from its current 6 p.m. time. Further discussion will come next month, or when there is a full board present.
The next Plan Commission meeting will be at 6 p.m. Jan. 10, 2023.
