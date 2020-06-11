EFFINGHAM — The Effingham Plan Commission this week reviewed an agreement to annex land into city limits that will later be used to connect Ford Avenue and North Fourth Street.
The annexation agreement between the city and D and A Farms Inc. includes five parcels of property along the north side of Interstates 57 and 70, between Charlotte Street and North Fourth Street.
The easterly extension of Ford Avenue to North Fourth Street would be included in a new business district that City Planner and Subdivision Coordinator Greg Koester said the city plans to create in the area. The property must be within city limits to create a business district, hence the agreement.
“D and A Farms has agreed to annex this property. The city has agreed to make its best efforts to form a business district in that area,” Koester said. “D and A Farms has agreed to dedicate easements for the sanitary sewer and, when road construction is ready to proceed, dedicate the right-of-way for the road construction if they are still the owners of the property.”
Public Works Director Jeremy Heuerman said the city will extend the sewer to the north of the interstate, and further development agreements would then extend the sewer to potential developments in the business district. Heuerman said the city is also applying for a grant to help cover costs of extending the sewer further into the properties.
At a recent city council meeting, the council approved appropriating $50,000 toward the Ford Avenue extension project, and D and A Farms will also contribute $50,000 to the project.
Meanwhile, the plan commission tabled and dismissed a petition for rezoning properties on East Kingwood Drive.
City Attorney Tracy Willenborg said Koester received notification from representatives for petitioners Adam and Diana Moon asserting no one would be present to testify in support of the petition. The Moons sought to rezone properties at 10420 and 10446 E. Kingwood Drive from Class R-1 Single Family Residence to R-2 Single Family Residence.
“Historically, when a petitioner fails to appear, the plan commission had tabled and dismissed the petition to rezone for failure of the petitioner to appear at the meeting. Without supporting testimony, that is appropriate,” Willenborg said.
Paperwork coinciding with the petition showed the Moons sought the rezoning in order to improve the properties with modular homes.
The plan commission also approved recommending to the city council two vacations of a roadway and an alley.
The city petitioned to vacate a portion of Luther Street, which is northwest of Culver’s. Koester said the subject portion of the roadway is within the fenced St. John’s Lutheran Cemetery and is used exclusively to drive through the cemetery.
The city also petitioned to vacate an alleyway east of 308 E. Eiche Ave. between Eiche Avenue and East Wernsing Avenue in the Parks Glen Subdivision.
Koester said the alley is unimproved and is not required for access to any other property. He said the alleyway would be the property of the owners of two lots on west side of the alley.
