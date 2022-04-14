The Effingham Plan Commission this week approved an amendment to the Golden Fields subdivision site plan after a public hearing on Tuesday. The property is owned by the David John Goldstein Revocable Trust and Jayne Ann Goldstein Revocable Trust.
The property is located in a partially developed area north of Effingham, east of Charlotte Street.
Effingham City Planner Greg Koester gave an overview of the site plan changes for the undeveloped property. He said said the original site plan shows all duplexes north of Oakcrest Drive and Lily Street. He said the amendment would change out some of the duplexes to single-family housing.
“Previously there was 12 duplexes for 24 dwelling units and now there are three duplexes with the remainder (11) single-family dwellings for 17 dwelling units with the amendment,” Koester said.
He said the amendment would also allow a mixture of dwelling units, depending upon the market demand, along with various set back changes on property within a circle drive proposed within the subdivision.
John Kingery expressed his concern to Koester about the direction of the water flow in the subdivision.
Koester said the planned storm sewer system should be capable of handling any water problems.
Jeffrey Speer, real estate broker/owner of RE/MAX Key Advantage of Effingham, spoke on behalf of the amended changes. Speer said the first houses they built in the first phase of the property sold for over $200,000.
“The sales prices have been $235,000 and $245,000 on the first two houses we sold,” Speer said. “We’ve since put up four new houses they are priced at $299,000 for the 2 ½ bath, four bedroom and $249,000 for the two bath, two bedroom. We really think that when we go North to the new phase with our single family we will have bigger lots and able to put up bigger structures and project our pricing to be $320,000 to $350,000 and possibly more.”
Speer said they have built five apartment buildings in the subdivision, with eight units in each building. He said all apartments are rented and planning a sixth apartment building in the future. Speer said a two bedroom, two bath, 850 square foot apartment for $950 per month.
“We just want to make sure we are selling a good product,” he said.
In another matter, commissioners recommended the city council approve a petition to rezone a property located at 101 West Evergreen Avenue by prospective buyers and petitioners Alex and April Ritz. The property is currently owned by Kristen Allen.
If the council approves the petition, the property will be rezoned from its current zoning status to R-4 limited office and retail district.
April Ritz, testifying in support of the petition, said she was looking for a place to move her business Effingham Pelvic Health and Wellness. She said she wanted to move the business to 101 West Evergreen location once her current lease runs out, however in the meantime she and her husband wanted to live in residence. No one testified in opposition of the petition.
Meanwhile, RuralMed LLC petitioned the city for a special use permit for a property that includes three lots at 110 West Wabash Ave. for emergency service operation. RuralMed will take over the 911 Emergency ambulance contract with Effingham County starting May 1. The three lots are located at the intersection of Wabash Avenue and Vine Street.
The petition for RuralMed LLC was unopposed and unanimously recommended for approval by the city council.
The commission also unanimously voted to send to the Effingham City Council their approval of site plans one for a new business to be named Ginger Ale’s and a warehouse addition to Grunloh Construction.
Ginger Ale’s, a drive-through only restaurant, would be located east of the Effingham Fire Department Central Fire Station at 302 South Walnut St. The business, owned by BCW Holdings LLC, features a drive-around order and pick-up window with cars entering and exiting the business from South Walnut Street.
City of Effingham Engineer Luke Thoele said the recommendation of approval is subject to a variance from the parking board of appeals and approval from the Illinois Department of Transportation and storm water detention approval from a city engineer and compliance with any additional comments from the city engineer.
A second site plan for the Grunlogh Construction warehouse addition was sent to the council for approval. It’s an addition of 5,625 sq. ft. of indoor space south of the current 8,994 sq. ft. warehouse. The property is located at 514 North Merchant Lane. It would also add two vehicle entrances along Merchant Lane and a limited view chain link fence to the property buffering the residential area west of the property.
Commissioners also recommended the city council approve the preliminary and final plats for the Green Meadows Subdivision. Greg Koester, city planner for the City of Effingham, said Green Meadows Subdivision is south of Temple Avenue, North of Virgina, west of the Canadian National tracks and East of North Merchant Lane. He said the property is the site to the Grunlogh Construction office building at 514 North Merchant Lane and construction yard buildings. Koester said it was a re-plat of the property.
