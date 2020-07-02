The Effingham Park District’s recreational finances are in the red by just a few cents.
Effingham Park District Board Treasurer Anita Broom told the board this week that the recreation side of the park district was in the red by 17 cents because of refunds given for summer programs canceled or modified by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Broom said recreation is basically broke even for the past month between revenues and expenses, with the 17 cents being the only disparity.
Meanwhile, the board heard from Workman Sports and Wellness Complex Director Patti Smith that the facility reopened June 29, days after the state went into phase four of Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s Restore Illinois plan.
Smith said in the week following the complex’s reopening, it has sold 14 new memberships. She noted that since March 16, memberships were suspended and payments ceased.
Smith said all accounts will be unsuspended on July 16 with the first payment deducted on Aug. 15.
Some measures the complex took at the beginning of June during phase three proved successful. Smith said nine-person outdoor fitness classes, which began June 1, brought in 714 attendees, and one-on-one personal training saw 62 participants.
Smith said there have been requests from members to continue the outdoor classes, something the complex will look at doing.
Repairs and replacements at the complex were also completed during the facility’s shut down. Smith said the downstairs concrete walls were painted, the gym floor was refinished, the concrete floors in the foyer, lobby and hallways were re-waxed, floor tiles in the weight room were fixed and carpet was replaced in the vending area.
Smith said the storage area was also reorganized and shelves were added. All equipment was sanitized and will continue to be cleaned, and machines were relocated to comply with social distancing guidelines.
Smith said the complex is also looking forward to hosting some rescheduled camps and a new fitness program. She said registration for the new WSC Strong four week fitness program has started, and the rescheduled TJ Hodges basketball instruction camp will begin July 22 and a basketball fundamental camp is coming up in August.
In other action, the board passed ordinance for budget and appropriation for the fiscal year spanning May 1, 2020 through April 30, 2021. Another ordinance was passed to ascertain the prevail rate of wages, as is done every year.
Board Vice President Ron Mietzner, board member Jason Semple and board secretary and park district director Jeff Althoff were not present at the meeting.
