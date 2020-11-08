EFFINGHAM — The Effingham Park District Board this week increased admission prices for its pool and tentatively approved its tax levy for next year. Members also discussed some of the ways COVID-19 has impacted district operations and what they will do moving forward.
The new admission prices for the Effingham Area Kluthe Memorial Pool will be $7 for general admission, which drops to $5 at 5 p.m. on days it is open. They also increased the family pass fee to $225, up from $175, and increased the individual season pass to $80, up from $75.
This is largely due to increased wage costs as a result of state minimum wage requirements.
“By 2025, if we change nothing, we’re gonna be spending more on wages than we collect on admission,” said Director Jeff Althoff at the board’s meeting Wednesday.
The park district spent approximately $165,950 on pool wages in 2019. Estimates provided by Althoff suggest that wages for the pool will increase by over $110,000 by 2025 as the minimum wage increases.
The admission price increases aren’t the only source of revenue the park district board discussed. The board also tentatively approved a tax levy of nearly $1.3 million.
“We’re not raising tax, per se,” said Jason Semple, one of the board’s members. Because the county’s supervisor of assessments predicts the equalized assessed valuation of property will increase slightly, the same tax rate captures more revenue.
The district’s income is set to increase further in the next few years, without the need for a tax rate increase, as several special taxing districts managed by the City of Effingham either shift borders or cease to exist.
The district will approve the levy after a 30-day waiting period at its next meeting on Dec. 2.
Overall, revenues at the park district are down largely due to the pandemic, which has hit the the district hard.
“Programs are down,” said Anita Broom, the board’s treasurer.
Beyond programs, Broom reported that funds are down hundreds of thousands of dollars overall, though some of that will be made up when the district receives the first portion of its property tax payments from the county.
Hillary Kopplin and Cole Smith, district staff members, reported that the programs the district held over the summer, while different in size and style, were still successful.
“Our baseball and softball leagues were all postponed,” said Kopplin, who is the district’s recreation director. “We had to cancel all activities that required bus travel.”
Still, she reports that the attendees enjoyed the modified programming.
“The kids did really well with it. They needed that social interaction,” she said.
Based on what the district learned from parents in the summer, it instituted a new after-school program for kids to help parents who may not be able to provide care for their kids after the shortened school day this year.
Kopplin is confidant that, as the district begins planning for next summer, it will have contingencies, like a continuing pandemic.
“Now that we’ve seen it, gone though it, we know what to expect,” she said.
