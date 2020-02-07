EFFINGHAM – The Effingham Park District this week reviewed the annual progress report, which highlighted programs, building and property improvements and personnel moves in 2019.
Director Jeff Althoff reported on some of the key moves during the year, including hiring Hillary Kopplin as athletic director replacing Steve Boswell who stepped down. Kopplin also continues as recreation director.
In other matters, the park district hosted Adventure Camp for 13 weeks in 2019 with the average of 140 children in attendance weekly. There were 245 individual campers throughout the summer, Althoff reported.
Also, ‘Bark Madness” dog park naming contest was a hit, which resulted in the name Evergreen Bark Park as the winner for the future dog park. The project is a project of the Effingham Impact 2030 Vibrant Economy Team with a fundraising goal of $150,000.
Also accomplished was the construction of the new pavilion and restrooms at Harmony Playground; and improvements to Evergreen Hollow Park baseball diamond and fencing.
In other matters, the Rink Management staff that runs the Richard E. Workman Sports & Wellness Complex said some restructuring of the personal training area is underway for uniformity.
Patti Smith, general manager of the Workman complex told the Effingham Park District Board this week that there are now six personal trainers and some restructuring in that area is underway, including a new dress code for the trainers. This number is up from three in 2019.
They will be required to wear a company shirt and name tag with ‘trainer’ across the back. They will also be required to wear gym pants or leggings, but no shorts while working. Each one has become certified as a personal trainer.
Changes to come during the restructuring will be the paperwork, the advertising uniformity, professional appearance with WSC dress code requirements; scheduling of clients and program package changes, Smith said.
There is a fee to use the trainers.
“An individual can select a personal trainer that fits their needs,” said Smith. “They contact the trainer to schedule an appointment or to check for available time slots, which can also be completed by our front desk staff as well.”
At the appointment the personal trainer and client will discuss the goals the client wants to obtain, complete the necessary paperwork and then the trainer develops a program for them. The personal trainer is with the client working with them during each session.
In other matters, the board:
- Heard the park district has been approached by a cell phone company that wants to put a tower on the property on the northeast side of the sports complex in an open field, near a retention pond. The property area would be leased by the cellular service from the park district and details are still being reviewed and discussed. A proposal will come to the board soon.
- Heard the baseball diamond fence is almost complete at Evergreen Park.
- Heard that a water heater is needing replaced at the sports complex at the cost of $11,000 due to some corrosion issues.
- Heard the sports complex had an uptick in total members number at 5,268 in January, from 5,212 in December. The number of total memberships declined slightly from 2,602 in January to 2,626 in December. Some of the decline was because some memberships were switched to Silver Sneakers program members. The complex also now offers Silver & Fit and Active & Fit through Ash Link.
- Heard the Climbing Mount Everest Challenge is wrapping up. It was a new year’s fitness challenge that incorporated nutrition and health information and work out ideas. All of these ideas will be made available to all members once the challenge is completed.
- Heard the Red Tide Swim team has approached Workman staff to take control of the swim team program, but details are still being discussed between the coaches and the complex.
