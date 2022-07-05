Miranda Smith is organizing a nonprofit organization called Emerald Gardens that will serve a part of the central Illinois area, including Effingham.
“From Effingham to Springfield and Decatur to Vandalia will be our target base for the first five to 10 years,” Smith recently told Effingham City Council members. “We will be offering services for food insecurity, mental health awareness, rehabilitation, and gardening through therapy.”
Her organization is developing 18 acres of land, converting it from traditional farm ground and bottom water areas to an organic garden. The farm is located southeast of Lake Taylorville, near Owaneco.
“It will be in a 50-mile radius of Effingham, Springfield and Vandalia,” said Smith.
The property will also act as a retreat for awareness organizations and other community organizations for fundraising efforts.
“We will be growing food for food pantries, homeless shelters and other outreach programs,” she said.
Smith said the organization has already reached out to Memorial hospital in Taylorville, Decatur and Springfield.
“Once our 501©3 organization is established ... we can network with their organization for mental health awareness and food insecurity,” said Smith. “So with these networks, we hope to be able to turn the 18 acres into a very multifaceted approach to helping our community.”
She would like to bring all of the communities together for more networking.
“So, communities who have resources can help another community,” she said. “With this property, we are hoping to establish facilities and parking.”
Mayor Mike Schutzbach asked Smith how the project is being funded.
“Currently, I am funding the entire project out of my pocket,” Smith said. “Until we are 501©3 status, we won’t be able to apply for any grants.”
“Hats off to you for trying something like this. We all know mental health is something that is very important and largely neglected,” Commissioner Larry Micenheimer said. “This sounds like it has possibilities.”
Meanwhile, City Engineer Luke Thoele introduced Jared Harris, who will be working as a civil engineering technician with the city.
“Our engineering technicians do everything from planning to design, and inspect plans in the field,” Thoele said.
Thoele said Harris comes from the Decatur Sanitary District and has 14 years of experience. Harris said he took the district from paper to digital while working in Decatur.
“I’m excited to get started here,” Harris said. “I have the first week past us and I’m working on the second one. I’m looking forward to all of the things you have to offer.”
In other news, members of the Effingham City Council learned about a proposed recycling business in Effingham.
Emily Hartke is the property owner of the proposed new start-up business.
“On behalf of Polygon Recycling, which is the business my husband, my son and I are wanting to start,” Hartke said, adding they have filed paperwork with the state. “We looked at different locations for having this business and after talking with several people here at the city, we got great advice from Michelle Lilley (city building official), Todd Hull (economic development director), Sasha Althoff (economic development specialist) and Greg Koester (engineering technician and subdivision administrator).”
She said their property is the best option and they do not intend to expand the business out of their chosen location because it is adjacent to their home. Hartke said the company would recycle by shredding industrial plastic Types 2 and 5.
Koester said the city would need to make a text amendment to the zoning ordinance that expands the definition of a special-use permit for recycling centers. He said that would be necessary before the company could apply for a special-use permit.
The council discussed a resolution authorizing the execution of a retainer agreement with Napoli Shkolnik, PPLC Attorneys at Law for a cost recovery program due to contaminants from firefighting foam. Currently, the Effingham water supply has not been affected by foam contamination.
Deputy City Administrator Dennis Presley said the foam creates plastic particles in the water table.
“We constantly test and we haven’t found any yet in our water table, but it doesn’t mean it can’t happen sometime,” Presley said. “You have to be forever vigilant for testing for them and combating them as you find them.”
He said the law firm are experts in cost recovery in class action lawsuits to recover the costs to the city for cleaning up if the particles do get into the water table. He said the potential problem was brought to the administration’s attention by Mike Ziegler, water treatment plant lead operator.
“We believe with our research it would be a wise thing for us to get on this retainer contract with this law firm,” said Presley. “If we don’t’ use it, it doesn’t cost us anything.”
City Attorney Tracy Willenborg said she wanted to review the proposal to clarify possible costs before the council decides whether to retain the law firm.
In other business, Effingham Fire Chief Brant Yochum submitted a resolution to accept a quote of $348,630 for the purchase of self-contained breathing apparatus (SCBA) from Municipal Emergency Services (MES).
“We have this in this year’s budget for new SCBAs. We’ve got a quote for 38 SCBAs. This is down from the 46 we had previously,” Yochum said.
He said he received another quote from MES for two less SCBAs and the actual total amount would be less than the original quote of $348,630 and within the fire department’s budget.
