Broken Roots earns second place on America's Got Talent

Broken Roots performing "I Still Haven't Found What I'm Looking For" by U2 in the America's Got Talent quarterfinals. 

 Chris Haston/NBC Photo

Effingham native Austin Weinstock came in second place on the TV talent competition America's Got Talent Wednesday night.

Weinstock is one half of the country rock band Broken Roots. Weinstock performs as a solo act under the name Austin Edwards.

As part of the final results show, Broken Roots performed "God's Country" with the song's original artist, Blake Shelton. The finale performance that earned them second place was a cover of Phil Collins' "In the Air Tonight."

Brandon Leake earned first place. He is a spoken word poet from Stockton, California. Leake is the founder and CEO of Called to Move, an "artistry initiative" aimed at inspiring people to find meaning into their lives through creating art.

The finale was a three-hour television event with performances from Usher, Ryan Tedler of OneRepublic, the Detroit Youth Choir, Julia Michaels and J.P. Sax.

Leake is the first spoken word poet to win the competition. Past winners include seven singers, three ventriloquists, two magicians, one dancer, and one dog trick act.

Andrew Adams can be reached at 217-347-7151 ext. 132 or andrew.adams@effinghamdailynews.com

Tags

Andrew Adams can be reached at 217-347-7151 ext. 132 or andrew.adams@effinghamdailynews.com

Recommended for you