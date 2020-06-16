EFFINGHAM — Carol Bollman Davis grew up in a small house at 403 North Henrietta Street in Effingham.
After marrying, Carol left Effingham on June 13, 1970. Davis’ parents continued to live in the home until her mother died in 1996.
A year ago Carol decided to write a letter addressed to her childhood home, not knowing who the current owner might be. She addressed it “The Family at 403 North Henrietta,” asking if she could bring her children and grandchildren to the house on the weekend of her 50th wedding anniversary celebration in Effingham so they could see how she used to live.
Kristi Nosbisch received the letter and was quick to respond.
“I thought it was really cool,” Nosbisch said. “I called her within seconds after I received the letter.”
Nosbisch said she will never forget the day she bought the house.
Nosbisch closed on the house the day she was discharged from the U.S. Army Reserves with the rank of sergeant on May 12, 2017. She served most of her time in Afghanistan and Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, as a military policeman and corrections officer.
She was more than happy to share her home with Carol and her family.
So at 2 p.m. Sunday, three cars filled with members of the Davis and Griffith families arrived at Nosbisch’s house. Nosbisch and her dog, Romeo, greeted the families in the front yard.
“This was a rural area when I lived here,” Carol said before entering the front door of the house for a tour. “Our address was a rural route and we didn’t have a street address.” The street section is now lined with homes and apartments and close to businesses.
Carol said the small house included a living room, kitchen, dining room, two bedrooms and a very small bath.
The first stop on the tour was the living room, where Carol’s husband reminisced about one special occasion.
“This is where we were engaged, right here on Aug. 12, 1968, at 4:30 p.m.,” Steve Davis told his granddaughters.
Carol then led the group around the house for a tour that brought back more memories of her childhood home.
One of the rooms sparked a memory of her father, Otto Bollman, who worked for Fedders. She recalled one time when he went to a Christmas party and brought home a washer the company was giving away. The only place the family could put the washer was in the kitchen with the stove, she said.
They then went to the back of the home, where they saw the back porch Carol’s father built, along with shelving in the garage. They toured an addition on to the garage, where Carol’s mom did the washing before they received the washer. She said her mom used to wash the laundry in what was called a ringer washer.
In the backyard, Carol said her parents had a sandbox and swing set, and there was a large tulip tree her mother planted in 1950 that provided shade in summer. Davis said the owners of the house before Nosbisch cut the tree down.
“I wanted my children to see the changes, and I wanted my grandchildren to see how I lived when I was little, compared to how they are living now,” said Carol. “Of course, they are used to living in a home much bigger than that.”
Her son, Andrew Davis, now living in Bloomington, and daughter, Mary Griffith of Springfield, Missouri, visited their grandparents at the house when they were growing up before their grandparents passed away.
“I always thought the living room was larger than it was,” said daughter Mary Griffith.
Nine-year-old Gloria Griffith was amazed by the small size of the home.
“I think the most interesting thing was how small the kitchen is, and how they could fit both a washing machine and a stove in the kitchen at the same time,” she said.
Gloria liked seeing the porch her great-grandfather built.
Granddaughter Lillian Griffith also liked seeing the porch.
“I think it was pretty cool that my great-grandpa built the shelves in the garage and that he also built the porch,” she said.
Lillian was especially fond of one room.
“I really liked seeing the living room, where grandpa proposed to grandma.” she said.
As granddaughter Maya Davis walked through the house, she imagined what her grandmother’s life was like growing up.
“I could just picture my grandma and grandpa sitting on the couch in the living room when they got engaged,” Davis said. “I just want to look back at my childhood in my house someday like my grandma does in hers.”
