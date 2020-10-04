Henry Bartimus grew his first big pumpkin in 1994. It weighed 97 pounds.
Twenty-six years and more than a thousand pounds later and the Effingham native has produced the fifth largest pumpkin ever grown in Illinois, winning him first place in the Illinois Giant Pumpkin Growers Association Weigh-Off.
Bartimus’ rise to the top of the patch took years of attempts.
After his first try, Bartimus didn’t grow again until 1996. The pumpkins turned out to be a few 100-pounders, but he wanted bigger.
“After every pumpkin you grow, you want a bigger one. It’s the challenge against yourself to improve,” he said.
Frustrated, Bartimus quit because he lacked information on growing pumpkins, particularly how to control insects.
Bartimus’ interest continued to grow, however. Each fall Bartimus would see giant pumpkins on television and wished he could be part of the elite group of growers.
“I just had to try it,” he said.
So, in 2013 Bartimus put his growing skills to the test one more time. He found some how-to-grow books and a website, bigpumpkins.com. This time his pumpkin weighed 446 pounds. However, the pumpkin had a small crack in it and Bartimus didn’t think it was big enough to compete. He later learned even a 50-pounder is sufficient for competition.
The following year Bartimus was ready to enter his first contest. However, his pumpkin only weighed 244 pounds that year.
Bartimus tried again in 2015 and earned fifth place with an 880-pound pumpkin he produced. The next year’s pumpkin was even bigger. But there was one problem — it was soft because it was rotting, and broke in half on the drive to the weigh-off.
“It is always disappointing to lose a pumpkin,” he said, admitting he has had nightmares about it.
“You have to have a mindset that today it may be over with because of a small problem. But you take it as an education and learn from it. I haven’t lost a big one since then, but I do know that I will someday,” he said.
Bartimus didn’t give up and each year following would bring him closer to his dream of having the great pumpkin. He placed sixth with 1,339.5 pounds in 2017, fourth with 1,273.5 pounds in 2018 and last year he reached third place with his 996.5-pound pumpkin.
“It was a bad year for most growers. We had too much rain and low temps for awhile,” he said of the smaller size in 2019.
On Sept. 26, Bartimus finally earned first place at the Illinois Giant Pumpkin Growers Association Weigh-Off and produced the fifth biggest pumpkin grown in Illinois at 1,673 pounds, according to the Great Pumpkin Commonwealth, which sets the rules and regulations for most giant fruits and vegetables. The largest ever grown in the state was 2,145 pounds.
Bartimus credits his success to the special care he gives his pumpkins.
“I almost always have to mist my pumpkins during the summer due to the heat. I have an automatic misting system that sprays water for 45 seconds once every hour during the day,” he said. “I also get very little rain, so I water almost every day using drip irrigation.”
Because Bartimus said the pumpkins grow better at about 78 degrees F, he fills a tank with cold well water and lets it warm up for 24 hours then pumps it through the irrigation lines so the roots don’t get cold. Bartimus estimates he uses 50 to 100 gallons per day for each pumpkin.
“There were only a couple of days I didn’t water this year,” he said.
Bartimus’ prized pumpkin this year took 105 days to reach its 27-by-27-foot size, sometimes growing over 40 pounds in a day.
In addition to his systematic watering, Bartimus covers his plants with a shade cloth to reduce the intensity of the sun.
“The leaves will last longer this way. Towards the end of the year the old leaves are burned out and start to die,” he said.
Bartimus also uses fencing to shield the pumpkins from high winds most of the year.
Bartimus is mostly retired but works part time during the summer in construction and factory jobs, which gives him more time to devote to his pumpkins. Although Bartimus doesn’t track the time he spends tending to them, he estimates it’s three to five hours per day from May through July.
“If you want a pumpkin the size of mine, you will have a few hundred hours of work into it,” he said. “Growers wanting a world record may work 40 hours per week in the garden for five plants.”
Bartimus, who lives in Dewitt, has other hobbies like fishing but mostly his time is spent on his passion even when he’s not outdoors.
“I am on the internet a lot getting info on pumpkins and helping new growers. I run our club’s website, igpga.com,” he said, adding those who want to learn to grow their own giant pumpkins can contact him through the website.
For Bartimus, pumpkins are apart of his everyday life.
“I watch all year long what other growers are doing on various grow sites. I will read during the winter and make plans for the coming year,” he said.
Bartimus has already started preparing for next year.
“It was raining one day this spring so I made larger growing huts for 2021 in my garage, after getting wind again this year for two straight weeks. I made a $1,000 purchase of materials to set up better fencing and shade cloth for 2021. I have already experimented with that,” he said.
