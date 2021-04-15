EFFINGHAM — The reflective yellow posts installed this week at rail crossings on some east-west roads in Effingham are designed to prevent people from driving around the gate when it's lowered.
“These are one of the requirements to get a quiet zone,” said Effingham Public Works Director Jeremy Heuerman.
A quiet zone in Effingham would mean that train conductors wouldn’t sound their horns at certain crossings in the city.
The "channelization devices" were installed on Tuesday and Wednesday, according to Heuerman.
The city is trying to establish a quiet zone on the north-south track that runs through town, which is used primarily by Canadian National Railway. They are only working to establish the quiet zone from Rickelman to Jefferson avenues at this time.
Channelization devices are required by federal regulation in order to mitigate the increased risk of accidents without horns. Normally, trains sound their horn when crossing a track to warn drivers they are coming.
“The channelization would increase the safety of the crossings by 75%,” said Heuerman.
Professionals determine safety ratings like that by establishing the “risk index” of a particular crossing. The Federal Railroad Administration issues guidance on how certain safety measures, like these new devices, adding new gates or installing stationary horns affect the overall risk of accidents.
Heuerman said that the quiet zone could be established as early as this summer, but that may take longer depending on the timing of the Federal Railroad Administration's response to the city’s application and of the railroad companies that use the track.
Making the railways in Effingham safer — and quieter — has been an ongoing effort.
“We’ve been doing grants for updating the tracks for 10 or 20 years,” said Heuerman.
He added that he has been working on the applications and specific quiet zone requirements since 2017.
The push for establishing a quiet zone came from residents, according to the mayor.
“It was absolutely driven by the folks who live near the train tracks,” Effingham Mayor Mike Schutzbach said when the new delineators were approved last month.
He added that safety is the priority in this project.
“The whistle is there for safety, so our primary concern is safety. Secondary is the peace and quiet that our citizens deserve,” Schutzbach said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.