Effingham Mayor Mike Schutzbach (seated center) signs Nurses Week proclamation.

Effingham Mayor Mike Schutzbach (seated center) recently signed a proclamation designating May 6-12, 2023 as Nurses Week, to honor local nurses and their positive impact on our lives. Joining the Mayor as he signed the proclamation were HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital leaders Chad Markham, president and CEO (far left), and Bobbi Kinkelaar, chief nursing officer (standing right of Mayor Schutzbach), along with nursing professionals from various departments at St. Anthony’s. The proclamation shared that the 4.2 million registered nurses in the United States constitute the nation’s largest health care profession. Professional nurses have demonstrated to be an indispensable component of the safety and quality of care of hospitalized patients, particularly over the last couple years. According to the American Nurses Association, the demand for nursing services will be greater than ever because of the aging of the American population, the continuing expansion of life-sustaining technologies, and the explosive growth of home health care services. The cost-effective, safe, and high-quality health care services provided by nursing professionals will be an increasingly important component of the U.S. health care delivery system in the future.

