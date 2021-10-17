A sunny sky with a cool breeze set the stage Saturday for the Effingham Marching Invitational held at Kloesterman field at Effingham High School.
Thirty bands took the field to put on their best 15-minute performance. The day was hosted by the Effingham High School Red Regiment Marching Band.
The Newton Community High School Marching Eagles, under the direction of Brian Ridlen and Jeffrey Finley, captured first place in Class 3A competition – plus trophies for Best Visual, General Effect, Music and Percussion.
Nashville brought home the best Color Guard and second place trophies in Class 3A, while Unity took third place in the class. Salem, Freeburg, St. Joseph-Ogden and Pickneyille also competed in Class 3A.
Casey-Westfield receive first place honors in Class 1A competition while Breeze Mater Dei placed first in Class 2A.
Out of the 18 schools competing in Class 1A, Class 2A and Class 3A, Newton earned the top honor as Grand Champion.
Competing in Class 4A and Class 5A were 12 larger schools. Charleston, Richland County, Taylorville, Highland, Centralia and Civic Memorial in Class 4A and Urbana, MacArthur, Champaign Centennial, Mahomet-Seymour, Belleville West and Mascoutah in Class 5A competiiton.
Centralia snagged first place in Class 4A while Mahomet-Seymour took first place honors in Class 5A. Mahomet-Seymour was named grand champion of all of the Class 4A and Class 5A bands.
Effingham High School Band Director Trent Mason was pleased with the weather Saturday, however he was a little concerned about the field after three days of wet weather.
“Today’s weather is beautiful, but the biggest question is going to be how will the field hold out,” Mason said. “We’re just hoping it holds together okay with so many kids going out there. No one likes marching in the mud, but either way, the show must go on.”
Customarily, the host band does not compete in the band contest, however band members, band boosters, parents and band alumni are among those behind the scenes volunteering their time to make the sure the contest runs smoothly.
Mason said Saturday’s event had the most bands he’d seen in competition since he took over as band director seven years ago.
“We had to turn down five bands wanting to compete,” Mason said.
A majority of the Effingham High School parking lot was filled with a sea of yellow with school buses from all of the competing schools.
“We have 65 volunteers from the Red Regiment alone,” Mason said. “We have former band members who help out, band boosters and concert band members helping today.”
“They are helping with parking, helping in concessions and the shout-out stand to name a few,” Mason said.
Mason said he developed a schedule for volunteers working with the bands to make sure they get to the competition field in time.
Red Regiment Marching Band members and volunteers Kevin Nguyen and Greyem Quiggle were in charge of getting the Salem High School Marching Wildcats to the right place at the right time.
Nguyen and Quiggle look at a schedule created by Mason with a flow chart telling them what time they need to get the marching wildcats to the competition field by 2:45 p.m.
“First we take them to practice field for 20-25 minutes of practice, then we take them to the field for competition,” Greyem said.
Since Effingham was not in the competition, the EHS Red Regiment band performed their show as an exhibition at the end while judges tallied up their final scores for Class 3A and Class 4A.
“We started this morning at 8 a.m. with practice,” Nguyen said. “As volunteers we have a lot to do today.”
Anyone wanting to honor a band member can purchase a shout out to be announced by the announcer in the press box right before the band enters competition.
Red Regiment members Kiara Westergard, Emily Zhao and Stella Riley volunteered to work at the shout-out table located at the entrance of the stadium.
“It’s really hard not competing today, but it’s also nice to just see and feel the excitement of those who are,” Stella Riley said.
“I think the day was a huge success! I am grateful to have such an amazing group of students and parents,” Mason said. “Hosting 30 schools is not an easy task, but through all the hard work and dedication of those involved, I feel like we managed to offer a positive and rewarding experience for the attendees.”
