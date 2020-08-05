Bond was reduced this week for an Effingham man who police say possessed 670 grams of methamphetamine.
A judge reduced the bond of Darrin D. Herron, 54, from $150,000 to $50,000, of which Herron would pay 10 percent, or $5,000, to obtain his release.
Herron is charged with possession of more than 400 grams but less than 900 grams of methamphetamine and methamphetamine delivery of more than 400 grams but less than 900 grams of the drug, both Class X felonies.
Public Defender Scott Schmidt has been assigned to represent Herron.
Authorities said that the drugs were found while deputies executed a search warrant at Herron's home on West. Mt. Vernon Street at the end of July.
Herron is next scheduled to appear in court for a preliminary hearing at 11 a.m. on Aug. 20.
