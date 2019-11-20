EFFINGHAM—An Effingham man pleaded not guilty on Wednesday to sexual assault and abuse of a person under the age of 18.
Paul W. Jonas, 48, is charged with criminal sexual assault of a person under 18, a Class 1 felony, and aggravated criminal sexual abuse of a person under 18, a Class 2 felony. Jonas’ attorney is Public Defender Scott Schmidt.
Schmidt said he has discovery evidence to discuss with Jonas prior to his next pre-trial hearing. Jonas remains in custody in the Effingham County Jail.
Jonas will next appear in court on Jan. 16 at 1 p.m. His trial is set for Jan. 27 at 8:30 a.m.
– Kaitlin Cordes, Daily News
