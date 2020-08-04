EFFINGHAM — An Effingham man has pleaded not guilty in an armed robbery case.
Brayden L. Aldredge, 22, appeared in Effingham County Circuit Court this week via video call. Aldredge is charged with armed robbery, a Class X felony.
Aldredge's attorney, Public Defender Scott Schmidt, told Judge Michael McHaney that his client requested a preliminary hearing be waived in addition to his not guilty plea.
McHaney provided Aldredge with a description of a preliminary hearing and asked if Aldredge was aware of his rights to the hearing.
Aldredge acknowledged his right but requested the hearing, contrary to what his attorney said. Schmidt said upon discussion prior to the hearing, he thought Aldredge agreed to waive the hearing; Schmidt then demanded the hearing on his client's behalf.
Aldredge was arrested in mid-July along with Mason W. Edinger, 23, of Montrose and Molly J. Brummer, 32, of Effingham after Effingham police received reports of an armed robbery that took place in the 1200th block of North Keller Drive.
According to the initial report, authorities were notified at approximately 2:24 a.m. that two males and a female, later identified as Edigner, Aldredge and Brummer, approached an individual on foot.
One of the men displayed a knife and threatened the victim, police said. The three then demanded the victim’s money, backpack and its contents and then smashed the victim’s cellphone and left the scene, police said.
The victim was not injured and went to a service station and notified police.
Officers immediately arrived on scene and began canvasing the area. Two individuals matching the victim’s descriptions of the male subjects were located walking near 1304 Avenue of Mid-America.
Edinger then took off running, and Aldredge was immediately taken into custody, authorities said. Brummer was located nearby and also taken into custody.
At approximately 3:30 a.m., Edinger was located in an overgrown area near 1400 Thelma Keller Boulevard and taken into custody with the assistance of Effingham County K-9 Kona.
Edinger and Brummer were charged with one count of armed robbery, a Class X felony.
Aldredge next appears in court at 11 a.m. on Aug. 20.
