EFFINGHAM — An Effingham man pleaded guilty in Effingham County Circuit Court this week in an armed robbery case.
In a negotiated agreement, Brayden L. Aldredge, 22, pleaded guilty to robbery, a Class 2 felony. A charge of armed robbery, a Class X felony, was dropped.
Aldredge was sentenced to 3 1/2 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections, two years mandatory supervised release and $100 fine plus assessments. He will receive credit for time served.
Aldredge was arrested in mid-July along with Mason W. Edinger, 23, of Montrose and Molly J. Brummer, 32, of Effingham after Effingham police received reports of an armed robbery that took place in the 1200th block of North Keller Drive.
According to the initial report, authorities were notified at approximately 2:24 a.m. that two males and a female, later identified as Edinger, Aldredge and Brummer, approached an individual on foot.
One of the men displayed a knife and threatened the victim, police said. The three then demanded the victim’s money, backpack and its contents and then smashed the victim’s cellphone and left the scene, police said.
The victim was not injured and went to a service station and notified police.
Officers immediately arrived on scene and began canvasing the area. Two individuals matching the victim’s descriptions of the male subjects were located walking near 1304 Avenue of Mid-America.
Edinger then took off running, and Aldredge was immediately taken into custody, authorities said. Brummer was located nearby and also taken into custody.
At approximately 3:30 a.m., Edinger was located in an overgrown area near 1400 Thelma Keller Boulevard and taken into custody with the assistance of Effingham County K-9 Kona.
Edinger and Brummer are each charged with one count of armed robbery, a Class X felony, and robbery, Class 2 felony.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.