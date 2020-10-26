An Effingham man pleaded guilty recently in a home invasion case.
Zion E. Mace, 19, entered a negotiated plea of residential burglary, a Class 1 felony, in Effingham County Circuit Court. As part of the agreement, a Class X felony of home invasion with a firearm was dismissed.
Mace will serve 24 months of Treatment Assessment Services for the Court (TASC) probation. He is to follow any guidelines set forth by TASC advisers and is to refrain from the use of drugs and alcohol and is subject to random testing. He is to have no contact with the victim in the case, witnesses or their residences.
Mace is a co-defendant in a 2019 Effingham home invasion case.
Mace and co-defendants Noah A. Rebollo, 21, and Caillou R. Repp, 19, both of Effingham, and Austin M. Phelps, 21, of Montrose, allegedly forced their way into an apartment on the 1200th block of Merchant Street in Effingham in the early hours of Oct. 29, 2019. They allegedly stole items, threatened the resident with a firearm, damaged a vehicle and left the area.
Phelps pleaded guilty earlier this year to residential burglary as part of a negotiated plea. Rebollo and Repp are each charged with home invasion with a firearm, Class X felony. Repp is also charged with residential burglary.
