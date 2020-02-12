An Effingham man was involved in an interstate crash Tuesday, according to the Illinois State Police.
Authorities said Anthony Jewett, 60, was stopped on the shoulder of Interstate 70 westbound near milepost 85 approximately five miles west of Effingham at 3:11 p.m. Jewett’s 2014 Ford Explorer was towing a U-Haul trailer, which was partially in the driving lane.
Joshua Dearden, 37, of Pratt, Kansas, was driving a 2019 International semitruck tractor-trailer in the same location and struck Jewett’s trailer. Dearden’s semitruck tractor-trailer then left the roadway and came to a rest in the median.
Jewett was ticketed for improper parking on the roadway.
Dearden was cited for improper passing of a disabled vehicle under Scott’s Law.
