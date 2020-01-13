An Effingham man was injured when he lost control of his vehicle and it overturned Sunday, according to the Effingham County Sheriff’s Office.
Authorities said Dylan J. Lewis, 24, was traveling eastbound on 875th Road at Meadow View Road in Watson Township in a 2008 Dodge 1500 at 5:25 a.m. Lewis lost control of his vehicle and traveled off the south side of the roadway.
Lewis’ vehicle then hit a culvert at Meadow View Road and rolled. Lewis was ejected from the vehicle, and authorities said he was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the incident.
Lewis was transported to HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital for treatment of incapacitating injuries. Lewis was cited for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident, driving under the influence and failure to wear a seat belt.
