An Effingham man was injured in a motorcycle accident Sunday in Summit Township.
Effingham County Sheriff's Office reported Jason E. Durre, 48, was driving a motorcycle west on 1350th Ave., a fourth of a mile west of Country Club Road when Durre lost control of the motorcycle, leaving the roadway to the right and coming to rest in a ditch. The accident occurred at 10:40 p.m.
Durre was transported to Carle Foundation Hospital with incapacitating injuries.
Durre was cited for operating an uninsured vehicle, expired registration sticker and failure to reduce speed.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.