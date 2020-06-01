An Effingham man was injured in a motorcycle accident Sunday in Summit Township.

Effingham County Sheriff's Office reported Jason E. Durre, 48, was driving a motorcycle west on 1350th Ave., a fourth of a mile west of Country Club Road when Durre lost control of the motorcycle, leaving the roadway to the right and coming to rest in a ditch. The accident occurred at 10:40 p.m.

Durre was transported to Carle Foundation Hospital with incapacitating injuries.

Durre was cited for operating an uninsured vehicle, expired registration sticker and failure to reduce speed.

