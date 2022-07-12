An Effingham motorcycle driver was seriously injured in an accident in Effingham County Monday.
The Effingham County Sheriff’s Office reported a green 2000 Harley-Davidson driven by Paul D. Talbert, 51, of Effingham, slowed down on northbound U.S. 45 to turn onto a private drive near Stewart St./970th Avenue. A black 2013 Ford pickup driven by Jerad B. Gale, 38, of Effingham, did not notice the motorcycle slowing down to turn and rear-ended it, ejecting the driver from the motorcycle. The accident occurred at 2:11 p.m.
Talbert was airlifted to Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana, with incapacitating injuries.
Gale was cited for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.