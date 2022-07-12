An Effingham motorcycle driver was seriously injured in an accident in Effingham County Monday.

The Effingham County Sheriff’s Office reported a green 2000 Harley-Davidson driven by Paul D. Talbert, 51, of Effingham, slowed down on northbound U.S. 45 to turn onto a private drive near Stewart St./970th Avenue. A black 2013 Ford pickup driven by Jerad B. Gale, 38, of Effingham, did not notice the motorcycle slowing down to turn and rear-ended it, ejecting the driver from the motorcycle. The accident occurred at 2:11 p.m.

Talbert was airlifted to Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana, with incapacitating injuries.

Gale was cited for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.

