An Effingham man was injured in a two-vehicle crash on the interstate Monday, according to Illinois State Police.
Authorities said David T. Blalock, 42, of Brinkley, Arkansas, was driving a 2019 Freightliner pulling a 2018 utility trailer at 4 p.m. on Interstate 57/70 southbound/westbound in the left lane half a mile east of mile post 161.
A 2017 Honda Civic, driven by Richard K. Beagle of Effingham, was in the center lane passing Blalock. Blalock then traveled into the center lane and struck Beagle’s vehicle.
Beagle was injured and transported to HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital for treatment. Blalock was cited for improper lane usage.
