An Effingham man was injured after his vehicle caught fire in Fayette County early Saturday.
According to Illinois State Police, Josh Dale Ledbetter, 20, was driving a silver 2006 Chevrolet passenger car south on Illinois Route 128 north of Fayette County Road 2950 North when Ledbetter lost control of the vehicle after swerving onto the gravel shoulder. Ledbetter was unable to regain control of the vehicle and it entered a ditch before striking a culvert. The vehicle then became airborne, overturned and caught fire. The accident occurred at 2:23 a.m.
Ledbetter was able to escape the vehicle but was injured and transported to HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital, Effingham.
Ledbetter was cited for improper lane usage, failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident and driving under the influence of alcohol.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.