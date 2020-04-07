An Effingham man was injured Monday after the vehicle he was driving struck a semitrailer on Interstate 57, according to Illinois State Police.
Authorities said Philip Stein, 37, of Effingham, was driving southbound on I-57 at 7:55 p.m. in a 2006 Mercedes Benz near milepost 163 in the right lane when a 2005 Freightliner truck-tractor semitrailer driven by Fikadu Tesefahuney, 32, of Alexandria, Virginia, slowed due to traffic in front of Stein’s vehicle.
Stein’s vehicle then struck the rear of the semitrailer. Stein was transported to an area hospital for treatment of minor injuries.
Authorities said Stein was cited for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.
