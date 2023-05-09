An Effingham man was injured in a two-vehicle accident in Effingham County Thursday.
The Effingham County Sheriff’s Office reported a silver 2011 Chevrolet Equinox driven by Tristyn King, 20, of Farina, and a blue 2006 Harley-Davidson driven by John Britton, 30, of Effingham, were southbound on U.S. 45, about 50 feet north of county road 875th Rd.
The motorcycle was slowed to turn into a private drive when the Equinox rear-ended it.
King was cited for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident, operating an uninsured motor vehicle and operating a vehicle while using a wireless phone.
Britton was transported to HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital with non-incapacitating injuries.
