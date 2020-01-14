An Effingham man was injured Monday after his vehicle collided with a tree, according to the Effingham County Sheriff’s Office.
Authorities said Anthony M. Fisher, 23, was traveling westbound on U.S. Highway 40, 300 feet east of 8276 E. U.S. Hwy 40 at 11:30 p.m. in Jackson Township. Fisher was driving a 2004 Honda Odyssey.
Fisher lost control of the vehicle and left the roadway to the south. The vehicle then went into a ditch and struck a tree.
Fisher was transported to HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital for treatment of incapacitating injuries. Authorities said Fisher was wearing a seat belt at the time of the incident.
Fisher was cited for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident and distracted driving.
