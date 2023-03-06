An Effingham man was seriously injured in a one-vehicle accident in Effingham County early Saturday.
Effingham County Sheriff's Office reported Samuel W. Wilson, 35, of Effingham, was driving a dark blue 2012 Dodge Durango Crew southbound on 1775th Road when the vehicle went off the left side of the roadway and rolled over approximately a quarter of a mile south of 875th Road. The accident occurred at 1:20 a.m.
Wilson was transported to HSHS St. Anthony's Memorial Hospital, Effingham, with incapacitating injuries. Wilson was cited for driving while license revoked, failure to reduce speed and operating an uninsured motor vehicle.
