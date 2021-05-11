An Effingham man was injured in a two-vehicle accident in Effingham Tuesday.
Illinois State Police report Collin R. Habing, 18, of Watson, was driving a black 2008 Chevrolet Impala east on Grove Avenue. Habing attempted to turn left onto Henrietta Street and her vehicle was struck on the passenger side as it crossed in front of a brown 2008 GMC Envoy driven by Bryce E. Batchelor, 21, of Effingham, that was westbound on Grove. The accident occurred at 12:58 p.m.
Batchelor was transported by ambulance to an area hospital with injuries that were not life threatening.
Habing was cited for failure to yield right of way/intersection while turning left.
