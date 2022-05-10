An Effingham man was injured in a single-vehicle accident Sunday in Effingham County.
The Effingham County Sheriff’s Office reported Jawaun C. Latham, 24, was driving a maroon 2013 Ford Fusion northbound on 1000th Rd., approximately a fourth of a mile north of U.S. 40, when Latham lost control of the vehicle. The vehicle exited the left side of the roadway, striking and breaking a utility pole. The vehicle then overturned multiple times before coming to rest on its top, facing west. The accident occurred at 11:04 p.m.
Latham was transported to HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital, Effingham, with non-incapacitating injuries.
Latham was cited for operating an uninsured motor vehicle, failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident and operating a vehicle with suspended registration.
