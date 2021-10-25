On Aug. 22, at approximately 11:15 a.m., the Effingham Police Department was dispatched to the 200 block of Lakewood Manor Drive for an unresponsive subject.
Effingham County Coroner Kim Rhodes later pronounced Darcey D. Depaolo, 25, of Vandalia, deceased at the residence from an apparent drug overdose. During the death investigation, information that was related to narcotic distribution was discovered. Investigators obtained search warrants to gather additional information. The case was then presented to the Effingham County State's Attorney for consideration. On Oct. 20, an Effingham County Grand Jury returned the following indictments.
Kennedy P. Brummerstedt, 27, Effingham
- Unlawful Possession with Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance (LSD)
- Unlawful Possession with Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance (Hydrocodone)
- Methamphetamine Delivery
- Unlawful Possession of Methamphetamine
Unlawful Possession with Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance (LSD and Hydrocodone) is a Class X felony that is punishable by a maximum fine of $200,000 and a six-to-30-year prison term. Methamphetamine Delivery is a Class 2 felony with a possible prison sentence of 6 to 30 years and a maximum fine of $100,000. Possession of Methamphetamine is a Class 3 felony.
“Illegal narcotic use and trafficking is something we take serious in our community. I praise the hard work and determination of our officers and staff at EPD who follow up on every lead and detail regarding illegal narcotic activity,” said Effingham Police Chief Jason McFarland
The department advises if you or anyone you know is suffering with narcotic addiction to seek treatment.
