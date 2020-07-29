EFFINGHAM — Effingham County Sheriff's deputies seized approximately 670 grams of methamphetamine from an Effingham man's home Tuesday.
The sheriff's office in a release said the drugs were found while deputies executed a search warrant at the home of Darrin D. Herron, 54, on West. Mt. Vernon Street.
Authorities said Harron is charged with possession of a controlled substance and is currently in custody at the Effingham County Jail. Formal charges were expected to be filed this week.
Effingham County Sheriff Dave Mahon said in the release that this case is somewhat unique because federal, state and local agencies were involved.
"The Effingham County Sheriff's Office is very willing to work with federal, state and local city agencies to help keep drugs off our streets," Mahon said. "Approximately a pound and a half of meth is not in our county today because of this collaboration. We will always welcome our federal and state partners into our county to help us fight crime and keep our community safe."
The sheriff's department, U.S. Department of Homeland Security and East Central Illinois Drug Task Force obtained the warrant, and it was executed with the assistance of the U.S. Marshal's Service, Effingham police and the South Eastern Illinois Drug Task Force.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.