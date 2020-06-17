EFFINGHAM — An Effingham man this week was found not guilty by reason of insanity in a 2019 arson case.
Joseph M. Wrischnik, 26, was found not guilty by reason of insanity on the Class 2 felony charge. Judge Allan Lolie ordered Wrischnik sent to the Illinois Department of Human Services for treatment.
In December 2019, Wrischnik was found unfit to stand trial. However, a fitness hearing held in April via Skype with IDHS officials found Wrischnik restored to fitness.
Local licensed clinical psychologist Dr. Jerry Boyd recently testified that Wrischnik should be found not guilty by reason of insanity. Lolie agreed with that assessment this week.
Authorities said that on Nov. 11, 2019, Wrischnik set fire to an apartment building in the 300 block of South Fourth Street in Effingham. The fire was deemed suspicious, and Wrischnik was later taken into custody.
Because of transfer delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a status hearing in the case is scheduled for July 21 at 10 a.m. to see if Wrischnik has been admitted to the IDHS.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.