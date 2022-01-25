At approximately 10 a.m. Tuesday, the Effingham Police Department and Abbott EMS responded to 109 W. Kreke St. in Effingham in reference to an unresponsive male.
Emergency responders arrived and found a male deceased in the bathroom of the residence. The male was identified as James “Parker” Borries, 38, of Effingham. The Effingham County Coroner’s Office was notified and responded to the residence, along with Effingham City Police Investigations Unit.
A preliminary investigation indicates there was minor trauma to the individual. An autopsy is scheduled for Wednesday at 11:30 a.m. at HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital morgue to determine the official cause of death. Medical records and toxicology samples are being obtained by the coroner’s office to assist in the death investigation. The death remains under investigation by the Effingham County Coroner’s Office and the Effingham Police Department.
