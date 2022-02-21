At approximately 1 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 20, the Effingham County Sheriff’s Office, Abbott EMS and Shumway Fire Protection District responded to June Lake Subdivision in rural Effingham County in reference to an unresponsive male.
Upon arrival, emergency responders found the male, Clark Davis, 48, of Effingham, deceased in the residence. A preliminary investigation indicates Davis died from natural causes, according to the Effingham County Coroner's Office. However, medical records and toxicology samples were obtained by the coroner’s office to assist in the death investigation by the coroner’s office.
