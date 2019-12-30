An Effingham man known for his helpfulness and kindness was killed while cutting down a tree in his backyard on Saturday.
Effingham County Coroner Kim Rhodes reported that at 2 p.m. Saturday, the office was called to a residence on West Temple to find Eric Emberton, 51, deceased in the backyard. Neighbors spotted him and called for help.
“Neighbors advised that they saw Emberton trimming the limbs and was starting to cut down the tree,” Rhodes said in a press release. “They looked out the window a short time later and saw him on the ground. They went to check on him, pulled the tree off of him and found him unresponsive. They called 911.”
Rhodes said the accident remains under investigation. She and Deputy Coroner Rick Manford were at the scene, as were Abbott EMS and Effingham Police.
His family said he had relocated to Effingham from Charleston to work in IT at Patterson Technology Center. He previously worked at R.R. Donnelly in Mattoon and J.J. Collins in Charleston.
His parents are Larry and Vicki Emberton; his siblings are Larry Emberton II and Cari Sue Emberton, all of Charleston. He also has several nieces and nephews.
Vicki Emberton, his mother, said her middle child graduated from Charleston High School in 1986 and also from Lake Land College where he studied computers – something he was always interested in.
She said Eric was someone who people often loved and appreciated. Monday would have been his 52nd birthday.
“A lot of people tell us they couldn’t have had a better friend or neighbor than Eric,” said Mrs. Emberton. “He’s a great guy.”
He was known at Patterson Technology Center for his passion and knowledge in the software technology world. The business supports and sells software and hardware to dental offices.
“I guess he was pretty good at it,” Mrs. Emberton said about her son’s computer tech knowledge. “He traveled a lot for Patterson.”
Lori Funneman said she helps lead the contact center at Patterson Technology Center and was Eric Emberton’s supervisor until recent months. She estimated he’d worked at Patterson about 12 years.
“He recently was the product support manager for one of our cloud practice management software,” said Funneman. “He was very passionate and very hard working. He was just a very kind person – and he had a passion for helping other people.”
Support Specialist Ruthie Boswell of Greenup and a co-worker of Emberton said he was “phenomenal” at his job.
“His work ethic was insane,” said Boswell. “There wasn’t anything he wasn’t able to help with in some way, because if he didn’t know it, he was going to find out how – one way or another.”
Emberton’s obituary, which appears on page A3, described him was a caring person who wanted to help anyone in need.
