An Effingham died in an accident in Effingham Monday.
Illinois State Police reported Logan Dallape, 23, was driving a 2008 maroon Chevrolet east on Fayette Avenue. He attempted to make a left turn onto Interstate 57 northbound entrance ramp and collided with a westbound 2019 red Freightliner truck-tractor driven by Tyron Hurst, 46, of Wentzville, Missouri. The truck-tractor traveled off the roadway to the right, struck a guard rail and stopped in the right ditch. The accident occurred at 7:47 p.m.
Dallape was pronounced dead at the scene. He was the only occupant in the vehicle.
Agencies on scene that assisted in the accident were Effingham Police Department, Illinois State Police, Abbott EMS, Illinois Department of Transportation, Effingham Fire Department and the Effingham County Coroner’s Office.
