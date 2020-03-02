An Effingham man was convicted last week of charges of predatory criminal sexual assault and aggravated criminal sexual abuse, involving a girl who was 11 years old.
An Effingham County Jury found Joshua D. Rowlands, 43, guilty of the offense Friday after testimony was given on Thursday. Effingham County State's Attorney Bryan Kibler said the jury deliberated 45 minutes before returning the guilty verdicts.
Kibler said Rowlands was charged with the aggravated criminal sexual abuse count in 2019 and the predatory criminal sexual abuse count, a Class X felony, was added later. The predatory criminal sexual abuse count is non-probationable, meaning Rowlands will receive a sentence of between six and 60 years in prison.
Rowlands was free on bond but his bond was revoked after his conviction. Post-trial motions will be heard on April 14 with sentencing scheduled for May 4.
