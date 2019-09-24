EFFINGHAM — The Effingham Police Department recently arrested an Effingham man in connection to reports of shots fired in Effingham in early September.
Authorities said Joshua R. Verdeyen, 41, was charged with unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon, a Class 3 felony, and reckless discharge of a firearm, a Class 4 felony, after an investigation into the Sept. 12 incident.
Authorities said that at approximately 10:37 p.m. on Sept. 12, the department received multiple reports of shots fired in the area of St. Anthony Avenue and Merchant Street. Police spoke with witnesses who identified Verdeyen, who was in possession of a firearm immediately after the shots were fired, officials said.
Effingham police were aided by the Illinois Law Enforcement Alarm System Special Weapons and Tactics team and the Effingham County Sheriff's Department in executing a search warrant on a residence in the 400th block of St. Anthony Avenue at approximately 9 a.m. Tuesday.
Physical evidence related to the crime was recovered at the scene, and officers took Verdeyen into custody for the arrest warrant charges. Verdeyen remains in the Effingham County Jail on a $75,000 bond, of which he would pay 10 percent to obtain his release.
Verdeyen is currently on United States federal parole for separate firearms-related convictions and is prohibited from owning or possessing firearms.
Verdeyen has pleaded guilty to felonies in Effingham County dating back to 1996, when he was charged with knowingly damaging property valued at more than $300, a Class 4 felony. In 1997, Verdeyen was found guilty of being a felon in possession of a firearm, a Class 3 felony, and pleaded guilty to a burglary charge, a Class 2 felony.
Verdeyen also pleaded guilty in 1998 to aggravated battery of a peace officer, a Class 3 felony, and in 2002, pleaded guilty to a Class 4 felony domestic battery charge. Verdeyen has traffic tickets and misdemeanor charges also dating back to 1996 in the county.
Effingham Police Chief Jason McFarland said the arrest was made possible through the teamwork of the three law enforcement agencies.
“Effingham police conducted a high-risk search warrant today involving known weapons; everything went as planned due to the level of professionalism displayed by all the agencies working together as a team toward the common goal of protecting our community from harm and danger," McFarland said. "Effingham police will continue to utilize all available resources to protect our citizens.
"Criminal behavior such as this, involving firearms discharged in a neighborhood, will not be tolerated. Our sincerest appreciation goes out to the ILEAS SWAT Team and Effingham County Sheriff’s Department for working with us to make this arrest.”
