EFFINGHAM — An Effingham man has been charged with patronizing a minor engaged in prostitution.
Robert R. Davis, 53, was arraigned in Effingham County Circuit Court Monday on the Class 3 felony charge. Judge Allan Lolie set Davis’ bond at $36,000 of which Davis would pay 10 percent, or $3,600 to obtain his release.
Bond conditions include no contact with the alleged victim and no contact with minors under the age of 18 excluding household members.
The public defender was appointed to represent Davis for the bond hearing and will remain on the case. A second-look bond hearing is scheduled for 10 a.m. on Feb. 12.
